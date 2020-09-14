TOP 5: The best Track & Trace solutions for hospitality businesses

As of September 18 2020, it is compulsory for hospitality businesses to collect a record of customer data, and hold it for 21 days in order to assist the NHS Test and Trace Scheme.

Here, Adam Hamadache MIH former hotelier and CEO at DHM – The Digital Agency For Hoteliers, details a selection of the best solutions and apps for your business to securely capture and store this information, dependent on your needs, priorities and the types of customers you serve.

1. Trusted Trace

Story continues below Advertisement

Best for: Weddings & Events

Trusted Trace is already the preferred provider for The Ritz and Manchester United, being listed by the Cabinet Office. As you’d expect, the solution is fully GDPR compliant, contactless and is specifically designed for weddings and events. Guests use a QR code to register their contact details and no app download is required. If needed, the contact information can be supplied seamlessly to the NHS contract tracers on request and the data is automatically deleted after 21 days. The professional version also allows for bespoke colours and branding, checks for food allergies and accessibility requirements.

Cost: £14.99 per month or £0.20 per visitor

2. Sprout

Best Value

Tech company Sprout have developed a simply solution and offered it free as ‘our way of helping the industry’. A sentiment appreciated and enjoyed by a plethora of well-known brands including Starbucks, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza. The solution works by printing out a PDF containing the QR code, and making this available to guests on arrival to scan and enter their contact information. If you’re running multiple sites, the data will be stored separately for each location so there’s no risk of cross over.

Cost: Free

3. Time to Spare

Best for: Checking Customers Out

Time to Spare allows you to create a personalised page with your company’s branding for guests to submit their data. Importantly, the check-in, check-out feature allows staff to each individuals or the whole table out of the venue swiftly, allowing you to capture more accurate data about a customer’s actual time in the venue. All personal information is hidden from view and stored securely for 21 days before being deleted. If a customer tests positive, the venue can simply search for the customer’s name to generate a list of everyone that needs to be contacted.

Cost: £10 per month (plus £100 initial licence fee)

4. Guest Visit

Best for: Multiple Venues

Promotigo is a global platform used by some of the biggest brands in the world, namely Vodafone, Unilever and BP are amongst its high-profile customers. Guest Visit is its solution to the COVID-19 Guidelines and offers a quick, secure and simple platform to stay compliant. The Standard Plan is good for up to 10 venues and includes a branded website and unlimited guest registration. For groups with more than 10 locations, the Large Plan offers a dedicated account manager and a managed sign up.

Cost: £45 per venue, per month

5. Ink Pass

Best for: Speedy Check-In

Ink Pass, at only £10 per month offers a high value solution and has the added benefit of allowing your guests to check-in directly from Facebook. Handy when your customers are being asked to enter their details for the umpteenth time and are a little fatigued by the process. The customer simply visits inkpass.app on their phone, selects your venue and taps the check-in button. Ink Pass also comes with a 30-day trial and no long term contract.

Cost: £10 per month

Having achieved 96% direct bookings in his own hotel, Adam Hamadache founded digital marketing agency DHM in 2013 to help hoteliers achieve similar results.

www.dhm.agency