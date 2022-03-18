12 year old boy accused of burgling spree at top London hotels

A 12 year old boy and his 13 year old brother have denied embarking on a 10-month long burglary spree at top London hotels.

The 12 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with 14 counts of burglary, while his older brother stands accused of being involved in three of the burglaries, between April 2021 and February 2022.

The pair, who have pleaded not guilty to all charges, have been accused of stealing from prestigious London locations including the world-famous Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair, the Four Seasons hotel on Park Lane and the Corinthia hotel in Whitehall.

Story continues below Advertisement

The duo are also alleged to have looted the offices of luxury retailer The White Company and media agency Publicis, both located at the BBC Television Centre complex in White City.

Due to their age, the siblings, from west London, were joined in the dock by their mother.

An adult co-defendant, Shane McCarthy, aged 19, faces 11 charges: nine counts of burglary, one of theft and one of conspiracy to commit burglary between April 2021 and February this year.

He also denies all charges.

His case was sent to Isleworth crown court where he is due to appear on 14 April.

Alan Elias, the magistrate, released him on unconditional bail until then, telling McCarthy: “Before that date, you really, really, really need to stay out of trouble, do you understand?”

The court made the decision to separate the two boys’ case from that of McCarthy’s, due to

“the disparity in their age” and their “limited” criminal record.

It was also revealed that both of the brothers have special needs.

Elias said: “Having listened to both parties, we are convinced that in the interest of justice this should be separated and there should be a trial in youth court.”

The boys were released on bail until 28 March, when they will appear at Highbury Corner youth court.