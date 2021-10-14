TOP TIPS: Capture event demand with ‘hybrid’ facilities

When it comes to planning hybrid events, room design and configuration topped the priority list with 44% of planners selecting this as their number one concern, followed closely by venue bandwidth and connectivity (43%) and driving in-person attendance (43%).

When asked what elements provided by a venue would influence their venue sourcing decisions for their in-person events, 28% said event space layout and 27% said room configuration tools to map safe meeting layouts more easily. These responses suggest that hotels and venues may want to invest in collaborative event diagramming technology so they can work with planners to tailor their space for in-person and hybrid events.

Changes to in-person events:

When asked what the biggest changes planners will make to their in-person events, compared to pre-pandemic, nearly one half (45%) of planners said enhancing safety precautions such as on-site testing and social distancing protocols. 40% also cited looking for more outdoor space.

Planners sourcing domestically and internationally:

71% of planners are sourcing for events in their home market, and 59% are sourcing for events located abroad or both domestic and abroad.

Planners still need virtual site visits

While planners are sourcing for in-person events, it may not always be possible for them to view the event space in-person, especially if the venue is abroad. In fact, 31% of respondents cited virtual site visits as a top element that would influence their venue sourcing decision for their in-person events. This indicates that planners need a way to view event spaces if they can’t attend physically through tools such as 3D room diagramming technology or virtual video tours.

Advice comes from Cvent 2021 Planner Sourcing Report