Top tips: How to make the most of sous vide equipment in a hotel kitchen

Save time, maximise efficiency and minimise food waste, whilst still producing fantastic results; learn the benefits of sous vide and how it could work for your business.

With indoor hospitality now reopened, one of the main focuses for hotel managers and operators behind-the-scenes will be to budget cautiously and efficiently, including the kitchens. It is important to have the right equipment that helps reduce costs, minimise food waste and lower energy consumption.



Sous vide cooking equipment from Clifton Food Range is a great product to save money and maximise profits in hotels.

Here are some of Clifton’s top tips on sous vide features and benefits for the hotel industry:

Reduce food wastage: thanks to the advance preparation of food portions facilitated by the sous vide cooking process only what is ordered table by table is regenerated; the remainder stays chilled in the fridge until next service, therefore cutting down your hotel’s food waste. See the Clifton ‘3 ways to save money with water baths’ guide including ROI calculation.

Extended shelf life: using the indirect sous vide cooking process with regeneration using a water bath, products have a shelf life of up to 10 days depending on type.

Reduce energy consumption: compared to conventional cooking methods, sous vide cooking costs less to run than oven/gas ranges. For example, the Clifton 14-litre water bath costs approximately £0.05 to run for a total of 6 hours, when set and stable at 60°C.



compared to conventional cooking methods, sous vide cooking costs less to run than oven/gas ranges. For example, the Clifton 14-litre water bath costs approximately £0.05 to run for a total of 6 hours, when set and stable at 60°C. Saving time with slow cooking process: chefs cook food during the morning mise en place meaning the food is already cooked, has been chilled and stored by the time service begins. At service time a steak, for example, is removed from the fridge, regenerated and seared to order, which smooths out demand and reduces stress in the kitchen.



chefs cook food during the morning mise en place meaning the food is already cooked, has been chilled and stored by the time service begins. At service time a steak, for example, is removed from the fridge, regenerated and seared to order, which smooths out demand and reduces stress in the kitchen. Consistent and exact ‘degree of finish’ every time: because the cooking is at low temperature and precisely controlled there is no danger of over-cooking a food item, instead producing consistent results with intense flavour and tender texture including secondary (less expensive) cuts.

Increased yield: Traditionally most meats are cooked on the stove/hob in restaurant kitchens and, during the cooking process, there is an average of 20% shrinkage = loss = waste of money.

There is minimum shrinkage when cooking meat in a water bath = more meat is returned from the fillet, i.e. greater yield.

Story continues below Advertisement

Adapted to room service: as food can be prepared in advance and portioned with sous vide cooking, hotel kitchens are able to meet the demands from guests to dine in their room. Food can easily and quickly be regenerated ready for room service to satisfy customers.

Range of equipment to suit all menus and number of covers: from the popular immersion circulator, smallest 8 litre up the largest 56 litre water baths. The Clifton Food Range size selection guide takes you through a series of questions and recommends the right model for flexibility, capacity and best use of space.