Torquay hotel invests £2m into spa transformation

Lincombe Hall Hotel in Torquay will unveil its new luxury spa when lockdown is lifted, after a £2m transformation project, in what it is calling a ‘first’ for the region.

The hotel, owned by Powis Hotels Limited, has invested £2m into the refurbishment that has seen a handful of new facilities introduced, in the project headed up by Devon-based interiors Ashton House Design.

The new spa now features a hydro pool, new gym, Scandinavian sauna, aromatherapy steam room, a Himalyan salt room and ice room as well as seven treatment rooms and pedicure and nail bar stations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Other stand-out pieces include the ‘Jelly Fish’ illuminated feature wall, plus a feature mural of Torquay Harbour, specially commissioned by artist Eliza Southwood.

There is also a wall of hats, where Panama hats, handwoven in Ecuador and sent directly to Ashton House Design for the project, adorn a wall that leads to the newly-refurbished brasserie.