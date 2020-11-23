‘Totally unacceptable’ tougher new restrictions expected for hospitality sector when lockdown lifts

The hospitality sector is expected to be the hardest hit when the Prime Minister announces changes to the new tier restrictions when England’s lockdown expires next month.

According to reports, Boris Johnson is to meet with ministers today to discuss the plans, which would see pubs and restaurants in tier 3 restricted to takeaway only and venues in tier 2 only able to serve alcohol with ‘substantial meals’.

The curfew could be extended until 11pm, with last orders taken at 10pm and customers given an hour to ‘drink up’.

Under the new system, all shops, gyms and places of worships will be able to reopen fully while recreational sport, including golf, tennis and organised team sports can resume.

Previously, ‘wet’ pubs in tier 2 were permitted to open and businesses in tier 3 able to stay open and offer alcohol alongside a meal.

Kate Nicholls, CEO at UKHospitality said the harsher measures on the pub and restaurant sector was ‘totally unacceptable’ with no other sector facing restrictions.

In Twitter she said: “At which point many of our businesses will have not been open for a year and the tourism and hospitality industry will be devastated – economic recovery will be significantly impaired as a result. This cannot be the answer.”