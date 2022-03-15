How to get guests to engage with your pre-stay communications

Touch Stay – the digital welcome book designed to make your guests happier – takes a look at how you can get guests to engage with your pre-stay communications.

Unread emails and endless questions – the story of a hotelier’s life! How do you get guests to engage with your communications so that they arrive prepared and raring to go?

Repetition is your friend

Guests have got a lot going on as their stay approaches – bags to pack, work to finish – which means it is easy for messages to slip under their radar. The more communications you send, the more likely it is that information will get through.

Showcase your personality

Which email subject line are you more likely to explore?

● Pre-arrival information for your upcoming stay

● THE place to grab a cocktail during your stay

The first subject line is at risk of going straight to the “I’ll read that later” pile. The second subject line hooks the reader in, and allows you to serve them crucial arrival info at the same time!

Use the tools available

What if you could complement the classic communication channels – email, WhatsApp, SMS, etc. – with a guest app that engages guests and makes your life easier?

A Touch Stay digital guidebook contains all the practical info and local recommendations your guests could possibly want. It is like your second pair of hands, fielding guest questions before they even arrive with you. 86% of Touch Stay users halve the time they spend managing guests.

With a digital guest compendium, you could soon be welcoming happier, more self-sufficient guests, and recouping time for the rest of your to-do list.

Learn more at touchstay.com

