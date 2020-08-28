Tourism industry losing ‘£60m a day’ in lost revenues from overseas visitors

The UK’s tourism industry could be losing £60m a day as spend from overseas visitors plummets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the UK looks set to lose up to £22bn in tourism revenues this year as spend by visitors from overseas falls as much as 78%.

In the worst case scenario, this would put three million jobs in jeopardy.

The uncertainty over travel restrictions and the statistics surrounding Covid-19 reported in the UK have said to put tourists off from visiting the country in ‘their droves’, the WTTC adds.

Travel has also been discouraged by the UK government’s quarantine measures imposed on people arriving from nations including France, the Netherlands and Spain.

While the staycation boom has helped bring an immediate rise to booking levels for UK destinations, the WTTC said that the lack of foreign visitors will still inflict longer-term economic damage.

London had been hardest hit by the collapse in visitor numbers, the WTTC said, because about 85% of tourist spending in the capital was from foreign visitors.

“The economic pain and suffering caused to millions of households across the UK, who are dependent upon travel and tourism for their livelihoods, is evident from the latest figures,” said WTTC President Gloria Guevara.

She said the UK could take ‘years to recover’ from the slump in demand, which threatened London’s position as one of the world’s premier hubs for business and leisure travel.