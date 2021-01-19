Town Hotels in Liverpool braced to open fourth property

A new hotel is to open in March, marking the fourth property from Liverpool-based Town Hotels.

Duke St Boutique Hotel, situated on Duke Street in the heart of Liverpool, is to launch when lockdown allows, offering 31 bedrooms in a vibrant neighbourhood setting surrounded by independent bars, restaurants and pubs.

The hotel will be the newest offering from Town Hotels, the hospitality division from Living Brick Ltd, which is a property development company based in Liverpool.

The plan for Duke St Boutique Hotel was devised in 2020, with the development continuing throughout the Covid pandemic.

The 31 bedrooms will be split across five categories – snug room, bijou room, roomy room, garden bunk and bunk room, as well as a penthouse.

Town Hotels is headed up by operations director, Duncan Stewart, with Matt Seed as general manager at Duke St Boutique Hotel.

Suzanne McEldowney is head of sales and business development.

The beds have been supplied by Bed Factory contracts.