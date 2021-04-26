Town Hotels invests over £11m into bringing ‘Shoreditch style’ to Liverpool hotel scene

Town Hotels, the hospitality division of Liverpool-based property development company Living Brick, will open two new hotels this year after building through the pandemic.

The new hotels will be unveiled this summer after an £11m investment as Town Hotels aims to bring ‘Shoreditch style’ to Liverpool’s Baltic and Ropewalks areas.

The company will formally open the £4.2m, 30-bedroom boutique, Duke Street Hotel next month, from May 17.

Town will then launch the Baltic Triangle’s first hotel in July after investing around £7m into the project.

It will include ‘Shoreditch style’ dining facilities and bars, in a nod to the similarities between London’s East End and the city’s burgeoning Baltic area.

All of the 58 bedrooms, in the former factory and warehouse building, will showcase original features complemented by modern in-room facilities.

The hotels have been created by Kevin Doran, founder of Living Brick and his business partner, Phil Walsh.

The pair already operate York Street Studios and Chavasse apartments – a portfolio of serviced apartments in Liverpool city centre.

Kevin Doran, founder of Town Hotels, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the opening of the Duke Street Hotel next month which will be followed by the Baltic Hotel later in the summer.

Both hotels will offer contemporary, hip designs which are very much in keeping with the feel of the Baltic and Ropewalks areas of Liverpool. They will be pitched to UK and European visitors to the city looking for stylish but uncomplicated accommodation.

“Both hotels will add to our already established serviced apartment portfolio which includes York Street Studios and Chavasse apartments in the city centre. We’ve worked with a brilliant team throughout the pandemic to get the new hotels ready.”