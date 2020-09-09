Track and trace to become ‘compulsory’ for hospitality businesses as government announces new restrictions

Track and trace is to become compulsory for hospitality businesses when new restrictions for England come into force on Monday after a rise in the number of coronavirus in the UK.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today Programme, health secretary Matt Hancock said that every venue will be required to take customer contact details to help stop the spread of the virus, as the government tightens enforcement around hospitality businesses in England.

Previously adopting track and trace had been voluntary, with some businesses choosing not to take details.

The news comes ahead of a press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 4pm today, in which he is to give further details on new lockdown measures announced today.

From September 14, the number of people in England allowed to meet socially, inside or outside, will be reduced to six.

This applies to groups meeting in pubs, restaurants and hotels, and in outdoor spaces such as parks.

The new rules mean that anyone found breaking the measures can be fined by police. This will be £100 for a first offence and doubling on each further offence up to £3,200.

There will be some exemptions, with weddings and funerals of up to 30 still allowed to take place, with distancing measures enforced, team sports and gathering for work.