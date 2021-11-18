Tracy Lowy’s Living Rooms expands to meet apartment-led boom

Tracy Lowy’s hotel alternative design-led accommodation group – Living Rooms – is launching a new apartment collection this month.

74-78 Marylebone Lane has been designed by long-term design partner Tom Bartlett of Waldo Works and features seven apartments moments from Marylebone High Street and the West End.

The apartments consist of three one-bedroom apartments, three two bedroom apartments, and one three bedroom apartment with an outdoor terrace.

Highlights features include dedicated concierge services, high-speed broadband for working from home and pets are welcome.

Lowy said: “I think the future of travel is people will travel less – taking our time and staying in one place longer. Throughout the pandemic our apartment business remained strong and we noticed more and more guests wanting privacy and space.

“Now that we have emerged from lockdown and international travel has become easier, we are noticing many business travel enquiries filter through from the Americas and Europe. Many British families are also choosing to stay with us because our apartments are spacious and offer concierge facilities that make planning each stay comfortable and easy for our guests.”

In terms of design, Bartlett and Waldo Works have developed an interior scheme in a palette warm of cashmere, wine, raspberry and teal.

Furniture shapes across the bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms are soft and curved, leaving the interiors feeling modern, but characterful and residential – and most furnishings are British made, having been manufactured in the UK.

Laura Bartlett Studio have also curated a collection of artworks for Marylebone Lane with an emphasis on mid-century work on paper; drawings, dry point, lithographs and etchings with feature pieces from contemporary Danish artist, Rune Elmegaard.

Living Rooms now consists of six properties, including The Laslett, No.5 Maddox Street, Europa House, 56 Welbeck Street, Weymouth Mews and the new 74-78 Marylebone Lane.