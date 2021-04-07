Trade shows, conferences and private dining events to be permitted from May 17

At Step 3 of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, on May 17, business events such as conferences, trade shows, exhibitions and private dining events will be permitted to resume in England.

This also includes charity or gala dinners, award ceremonies and corporate hospitality events.

Capacity restrictions must be adhered to at any point throughout the event.

For example, a theatre can admit over 1,000 people in a single day, but no more than 1,000 people at one time.

If an event runs over the course of multiple days, no more than 1,000 people should be admitted at any one time over that period.

If a single venue hosts multiple different events at one time, and the attendees of each event are separated for the duration of the event (for example, a cinema with multiple screens, or an exhibition centre hosting multiple business events), the 50% capacity cap will apply to each individual event, rather than the venue.



The caps refer to event attendees only, with staff, workers and volunteers covered by the work exemption and not counted as part of the capacity cap.

From April 12, show rounds for potential business events in venues, closed or open, may resume.