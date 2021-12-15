Tresco Island’s The New Inn announces major refurb

The New Inn, found on Tresco Island (part of the Isles of Scilly), has announced it will undergo a major refurbishment, set to be completed in April 2022.

The works will see the hotel’s bedrooms and Pavilion get a fresh new look, overseen by interior designer Tania Streeter.

Streeter has previously masterminded the design of other properties on the island, including Seabreeze and Cobblers cottages and is also leading the upgrade across the island’s 100 holiday cottages over the next five years.

The Pavillion will receive the biggest transformation and will feature zinc-topped reclaimed tables, a log burner, and walls decorated with treasures from the Tresco archives uncovered by Streeter and her team.

Outside, a new terrace will sit alongside the existing beer garden.

Upstairs, each of The New Inn’s 16 bedrooms are being reimagined with all-new interiors, designed to bring a sense of the outside in.

Streeter’s team is crafting the wooden bed frames covered in Fermoie fabric and topped with Hypnos mattresses, handmade in Buckinghamshire.

Bedside tables crafted by Alfred Newall – a Brother of The Art Workers’ Guild – will be home to the vintage styling of Roberts Radios.

Colour wise, expect hues of plum and bracken set against turquoise tongue-and-groove panelling.

Bedroom blinds will feature a bespoke colourway produced especially for The New Inn by Wiltshire-based Fermoie.

The New Inn will also launch an all-day menu, comprising everything from pastries at breakfast to three-course dinners.

Pub classics such as traditional fish and chips will be joined by the likes of Cornish Chateaubriand, half lobster with chilli and herb butter or whole local mackerel.

In summer, an outdoor grill will be fired up and food will be cooked over the coals.