Tripadvisor calls on major review platforms to work together in fight against fakes

Tripadvisor is calling for all major review sites to come together in the fight against fake reviews, as it releases its new Review Transparency Report.

The report, which analysed a full year’s worth of data on reviews submitted by travellers around the world, reveals that in 2020 Tripadvisor rejected or removed over two million reviews that did not comply with the platform’s community standards.

In total, 3.6% of all review submissions last year were identified as fake, with the majority being rejected before they were posted to the Tripadvisor site.

In total, travellers submitted over 26,000,000 reviews to the site in 2020

However, travellers or businesses flagged only 1.0% of reviews for potentially violating Tripadvisor guidelines.

85% of those community reports were assessed by the site’s moderation team within four hours of being submitted, and 43% of all reviews reported by the community were removed following that assessment.

In total, Tripadvisor penalised 34,605 properties for fraudulent activity and banned 20,299 members for failing to abide by the platform’s community standards in 2020.

Tripadvisor fraud investigators also identified 65 new paid review sites and blocked paid review submissions from a total of 372 different paid review sites last year.

Tripadvisor removed 46,145 reviews that did not comply with the platform’s new COVID-19 posting guidelines.

“Two years ago, we were the first major review platform to issue a transparency report that detailed the ‘what, why and how’ behind our work to protect travellers from fake reviews,” Becky Foley, head of Trust and Safety at Tripadvisor.

“We said then that our industry must work together to fight fake reviews. Other review platforms have since followed our lead, sharing more information on their own efforts to moderate reviews; but there is still more that can be achieved through collaboration.

“We know from our investigations that if a fraudster is trying to infiltrate Tripadvisor with fake reviews, then they are targeting other platforms as well – and they will always follow the path of least resistance. We must stay committed, working together and in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, to stop fake reviewers and protect travellers.”