Tripadvisor’s top 5 travel trends reveals domestic trips still high on the agenda

A new report from Tripadvisor has revealed the top trends that will influence travel for consumers in 2021, with confidence growing across the hospitality market.

The market data, which analysed first party search data as well as traveller sentiment across six major markets (the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Italy, Japan and Singapore), revealed consumers’ increasing confidence that they will travel in the second half of the year, despite the restrictions on travel currently in force around the world.