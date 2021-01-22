Tripadvisor’s top 5 travel trends reveals domestic trips still high on the agenda

A new report from Tripadvisor has revealed the top trends that will influence travel for consumers in 2021, with confidence growing across the hospitality market.
The market data, which analysed first party search data as well as traveller sentiment across six major markets (the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Italy, Japan and Singapore), revealed consumers’ increasing confidence that they will travel in the second half of the year, despite the restrictions on travel currently in force around the world.
- Travellers are planning to travel abroad in the second half of the year, but won’t wait to make plans – with Brits the most likely bookers. Nearly half (47%) of all travellers surveyed globally say they are planning to travel internationally in 2021. In the UK, that proportion rises to well over half (58%) of those surveyed. In fact, of the six nations surveyed British holidaygoers are the most likely to have already booked a 2021 trip abroad – one in six (16%) have already done so, compared to a global average of one in ten (11%) respondents. In the first week of January, 85% of hotel clickers on Tripadvisor in the UK were planning international breaks for later this year – of fifteen countries analysed, only Germany had a higher proportion of users clicking to book international hotels that week.
- Vaccinations will be a game-changer for traveller confidence. The widespread roll-out of a vaccine won’t just impact travellers’ confidence to travel, it will have a major influence on where leisure travellers are prepared to go too. Globally, more than three quarters (77%) of travellers surveyed say they will be more likely to travel internationally if they receive the vaccine, rising to 86% for travel domestically. In the UK, nearly a third (29%) of travellers surveyed say they are much more likely to take an international trip in 2021 once they have received the vaccine. More than a quarter (26%) of respondents globally say that they would only travel to destinations that required visitors to be vaccinated before travel,with Australian (32%) and U.S. (30%) travellers the most likely to expect destinations to adopt this safety measure (compared to 23% of Brits).
- Domestic trips remain high on travellers’ wishlist for 2021. While international tourism looks to be getting a boost this year following a shutdown for much of 2020, domestic travel isn’t necessarily going to take a back seat in 2021. In the first week of January, nearly 70% of hotel clickers on Tripadvisor were booking future domestic trips, while further out, May through August are still proving the most popular months for domestic trips. Globally, three quarters (74%) of travellers surveyed plan to take at least one overnight domestic leisure trip in 2021. In the UK the picture is similar, at 73% planning a domestic trip. The good news for destinations and tourism businesses looking to attract domestic travellers is that nearly two thirds (59%) of those planning a 2021 domestic vacation have yet to book it, so there is still an opportunity for businesses to capture that demand.
- The joy of holiday planning will be stronger than ever as travellers spend more time researching 2021 trips. With travel plans dashed in early 2020, many people have been dreaming about their next big holiday for more than ten months, so it’s no surprise that travellers are extra conscious of getting it just right when they do travel. Globally, three quarters (74%) of travellers surveyed say they will spend more time choosing a destination this year. Of UK travellers surveyed, two thirds (67%) will spend more time choosing their accommodation, 62% will spend more time reading reviews and 60% will spend more time finding things to do.
- Consumers can’t wait to dine out again, but their taste for takeaway will still endure. As in-person dining was restricted in many countries throughout 2020, the success of takeaway and delivery services soared, as consumers sought to satisfy their appetite. But encouragingly for the hospitality industry, in-person dining’s anticipated rebound in 2021 (once restaurants are allowed to reopen) won’t necessarily mean a decline in takeaway and delivery demand. Nearly half (47%) of respondents globally, and 49% of Brits, say they plan to dine in-person at restaurants more often in 2021 than they did in 2020 and a quarter of global respondents (27%) and 22% of Brits say they plan to order more takeaway meals this year.