27% of spa booking cancellations happen on the day of appointment

A new report claims that 27% of spa booking cancellations are happening on the day of the appointment.

Spa software company Trybe conducted a report in January of this year among UK spas, which concluded that 37% of guests cancel their spa appointments within two days of the booking, while a 27% cancel on the day itself.

To combat the ongoing ‘no shows’ epidemic, Trybe is launching a new safeguarding feature this month named ‘No Show Protection’, which works by placing Trybe as the middleman.

Guests are prompted to put their card details in at the final stage of the bookings process and once taken, Trybe saves these customer card details against their client profile and holds the money, with the customer being able to pay in full on arrival.

If the customer does not show up for the appointment, the spa is able to log into the platform and charge the client’s saved card details accordingly.

Trybe Co-Founder Ricky Daniels commented: “Trybe’s whole ethos has been about listening to the Spa operators and providing them with the tools that make their businesses more efficient, smarter and more profitable.

“No shows is an industry major concern so we knew we had to build in an update to the software to ensure this was no longer an issue for our customers. It is great to see this new improvement has had a direct impact on revenue for our clients, and we will continue to keep listening to their feedback to ensure we are always providing the best service to help them run a smooth operation stress free.”

Trybe was founded by tech entrepreneurs Will Taylor-Jackson, Steve Porter and Ricky Daniel and the company’s current clients include Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa in Chesire, The Lowry Hotel Manchester, and Adventure Parc in Snowdonia.