TV cameras roll into Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate

Cornwall’s Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate has unveiled the completion of a new television studio development.

The newly named ‘Carbis Bay Studio’ is a permanent production space available for hire by TV producers and online content creators.

The project has come about as a result of a joint venture between the hotel’s owners and Round World Studios, a film and television financing and production company.

Carbis Bay’s owner Stephen Baker said: “Carbis Bay has a long history of attracting production companies to use the beautiful beach and bay as a filming location, most recently for the BBC’s ‘Poldark’ series.

“Creating a studio facility is quite a leap for us as hotel operators, but our partners at Round World Studios made an exciting and compelling proposal and will bring a pipeline of new production activity that we can work together to build on over time.

“For example, we have ideas about how we can make use of the studio within our guest and corporate services, potentially in conjunction with wedding bookings and incorporating live video streams to include relatives and friends who may not be able to travel due to covid-19 restrictions.”

Plymouth-based Rock Oyster Media is one of the first companies to make the most of the new facilities and has just completed filming with Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE for his new ITV cookery series. The series is the first of three new Rock Oyster productions either confirmed or pencilled in to be filmed at the new Carbis Bay Studio.

According to Round World Studios managing director Eric Woollard-White, the company is looking to build an active production base within the county and is keen to support Cornwall’s creative economic growth.

“Regular and consistent production activity taking place within the region will support the local supply chain and create opportunities for production talent living close by to find work nearer home,” Woollard-White.