TV chef to launch pop-up at new Telegraph Hotel in Coventry

Award-winning TV chef Glynn Purnell is to head to the rooftops of Coventry’s newest hotel for the festive season.

Purnell, the owner of Michelin starred Purnell’s Restaurant and Purnell’s Bistro & Ginger’s Bar in Birmingham and star of the BBC’s Great British Menu, is creating a specially-designed menu for the rooftop bar of the new Telegraph Hotel, due to open its doors on December 4.

Running from Friday, December 4 to Sunday, January 3, the bar is set to be transformed into an après ski bar from the 1950s and will be renamed St Moritz – after the Swiss ski resort.

Purnell said: “Bringing the Purnell’s brand to the city of Coventry is very exciting, and I am especially looking forward to being able to meet, greet and treat the people of Coventry and the surrounding area.

“We will serve some fantastic food and drink – a Purnell’s twist on Bavarian style food, cooked over an open fire, under alpine trees, where we are guaranteed snow every hour!”

After two years of construction and £15m of investment, the former Coventry Telegraph newspaper headquarters have been transformed into a luxury hotel, created by Complex Development Projects and operated by Bespoke Hotels.

The Telegraph Hotel features 88 bedrooms including loft style penthouse suites on two levels.