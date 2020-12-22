TV spotlight beckons for The Ned’s executive pastry chef

This Wednesday, December 23, The Ned’s executive pastry chef Sarah Mountain will feature in Channel 4’s Snackmasters Christmas special.

The competition has returned to Channel 4 for its second series, with Fred Sirieix setting new challenges for top chefs to recreate some of the UK’s best-loved snacks.

The Christmas special sees Mountain go up against chocolatier Paul Young to create everyone’s favourite festive chocolates, Nestlé’s Quality Street.

A professional pastry chef for more than 20 years, Mountain joined The Ned in January 2020 from The Dorchester, where she was also executive pastry chef.

Born and raised in Greenwich, London, Mountain learnt to cook with her grandfather, who was a professional chef. She also boasts experience at the likes of Mandarin Oriental, Corinthia Hotel, The Ritz and The Connaught.

She also launched London’s first dessert restaurant at Hotel Cafe Royal and won the Best Traditional Afternoon Tea Award during her time there as executive pastry chef.