Two chefs promoted up the ranks within Milsom Hotels and Restaurants

Two chefs working at Le Talbooth in Essex, part of the Milsoms Hotels and Restaurants portfolio, have been promoted as the business looks towards the next phase of development.

Andrew Hirst has been promoted to the position of executive chef of Le Talbooth. He first joined as head chef in 2013, having previously worked at the likes of the Tudor Room at Great Fosters in Surrey.

Since arriving at Le Talbooth he has achieved 3 AA Rosettes for the restaurant.

In his new role, he will continue to be responsible for the development of the food in the main restaurant kitchen but now has the added responsibility of working with the Milsom Catering team and overseeing the events and parties at Maison Talbooth hotel, also in Dedham.

As a result, Jamie Jackson has been promoted to head chef at Le Talbooth Restaurant from his role as senior sous chef.

Jackson started working at Le Talbooth around 12 years ago in a part time capacity.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been made head chef at Le Talbooth, this role is definitely a dream job for me as I have always aspired to be at the top of my chosen career. The restaurant is such an important part of the local area and I am looking forward to the challenge of being involved in the next phase of Le Talbooth’.

Paul Milsom, managing director said: “We are delighted with these two promotions, Andy has done so much for Le Talbooth since he joined us eight years ago by moving the food to another level and achieving three AA rosettes.

“To promote our next head chef from within our own kitchen means a lot to me personally, and also to our company. We are always very aware of the talent we already have in our ranks and do our utmost to back them and help them achieve their ambitions.”

Family-owned Milsoms Hotels also owns Milsoms, Maison Talbooth and The Treatment Rooms in Dedham, The Pier at Harwich and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall in Suffolk.

Pictured: L-R Jamie Jackson and Andrew Hirst