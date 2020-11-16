Two industry suppliers team up to put expansion on the front foot

Two leading hospitality heavyweights have teamed up to offer the best service possible for luxury UK and international hoteliers as the industry continues to recover from the Covid pandemic.



The new partnership will see Profitroom, a leading SaaS suppliers to the hospitality industry, team up with Shoreline Hospitality, a global consultancy specialising in consolidating leisure hotels and resorts’ strategy and operations.

Both businesses will offer expert advice and guidance to the leisure and resort hotels market at a time when maximising operational output is essential.



Offering a range of leading SaaS technology and hotel marketing services to hotels across the rest of the world, Profitroom has over 10 years’ experience in creating products that support hoteliers in increasing their profits, delivering award-winning, innovative technologies in the process. As an expert in growing hotel revenue and simplifying complex processes, Profitroom takes pride in offering a range of easy to use solutions that help to drive more direct bookings via hotel websites.



With more than 40 years’ combined experience in refining the operations of some of the world’s most prestigious hotels and resorts, Shoreline Hospitality founders Andreas Acker and David Nuenemann offer various modules to independent, small and medium-sized hoteliers that range from assessing monthly operating results up to a complete company audit. They have worked with brands including; Fairmont – Raffles Hotels & Resorts, The Peninsula Hotels, Kempinski Hotels, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and Urban Resort Concepts.



Angelene Bungay, Global Partnership Manager at Profitroom, said: “The fact that there are hardly any upfront fees for the use of the booking engine is a very interesting aspect for hoteliers, as commission on bookings can easily be added to the cost of any reservation this way. In addition, the booking engine offers almost as much information as any website which is extremely helpful, allowing customers to get all the information without having to leave the booking engine. The booking process itself is super easy too. You only have to complete two steps and, therefore, it’s two to three steps shorter than other solutions offered by competitors.”