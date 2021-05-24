Two Scottish chefs team up for new fine dining restaurant at Cameron House Hotel

Two top chefs are partnering to launch a new fine dining restaurant at Cameron House Hotel on August 1.

Paul Tamburrini and Martin Wishart have formed a new joint venture to open, Tamburrini & Wishart at the five-star resort in Loch Lomond.

The pair have worked together for more than 20 years at Michelin-star restaurant Martin Wishart in Leith and The Honours, which closed in 2020 due to the pressures of the pandemic.

The new restaurant at Cameron House Hotel will feature five-course tasting menu that will change every two weeks, and a three-course lunch that celebrates the best of seasonal Scottish produce.

Martin Wishart, commented: “It’s fantastic to be announcing some good news after the trials and tests of the pandemic and I’m excited to be returning to the iconic Cameron House Resort.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring an elevated offering to the hotel’s collection of restaurants. The venue itself will be stylish with a great atmosphere, where guests know they will get contemporary, flavour-led cuisine. Paul and I are both incredibly passionate about our love of food and designing menus using the very best of seasonal produce. It’s an exciting period for us, the resort, and returning guests.”

Paul Tamburrini added: “Cameron House Resort is a very special place. I worked there in the early stages of my career and loved every minute of it, so to now be leading a new fine dining offering in tandem with Martin Wishart is an absolute honour. We have collaborated successfully in the past and we’re confident this venture at Cameron House will be no different. We have the same vision on food and attention to detail, so it just works, and this is an amazing opportunity for us to be working together again at Scotland’s number one resort.”

Reservations will be open for Tamburrini & Wishart from June 1, ahead of its opening on August 1. Cameron House is currently recruiting for various new roles at the new restaurant. To apply visit careers.cameronhouse.co.uk.

The luxury five-star hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond is preparing to reopen in August after a four-year closure and a multi-million pound restoration project.

A devastating fire at Cameron House in 2017 destroyed the main building and killed two guests. As a result earlier this year, the hotel pleaded guilty to charges under the Fire Scotland Act of failing to take fire safety measures, and ordered to pay £500,000 in fines.

The re-opening of Cameron House Hotel on August 1 following a sensitive restoration project will also see the return of the Cameron Grill restaurant and the Great Scots Bar and Terrace, as well as a new leisure club. New attractions include a 35-seater cinema, tavern and lobby bar.

The wider Cameron House Resort is also home to a spa complete with a rooftop infinity pool, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a 234-berth marina.

The resort is also currently undergoing a multi-million-pound extension, which will include a new ballroom with capacity for 400 guests and an additional 68 bedrooms, bringing the resort’s total offering to 208 bedrooms, including 30 suites that will be completed and open to guests in January 2022.