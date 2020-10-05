Two weeks to nominate for Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions

There are now just two weeks left to nominate those most deserving for a 2020 Champion Award from Boutique Hotelier.

For one year only, and to adhere with current government distancing rules, instead of a physical awards event, BH is delighted to launch the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions accolades.

This year, the Awards have been relaunched and tailored towards celebrating the achievements of the hospitality heroes of the coronavirus lockdown, as the industry starts its recovery from one of its most challenging periods in history.

CLICK HERE FOR NOMINATION FORM

Following the nomination process, shortlists will be drawn up and then for one week only in November, winners will be announced via video link through the daily news alerts and online.

The Awards will shine a light on the heroes who have strived to help their communities, protect the jobs of staff and ensure their business is ready to bounce back following the Covid-19 lockdown, and is now asking for the hospitality industry to get involved.

The full category list has now been finalised and nominations are open to anyone working within hospitality, be in within a hotel, supporting service or supplier.

The five categories are:

· Act of Generosity Award – sponsored by Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy

A hotel during this time that has gone to extra lengths to support local community.

· Leadership in Adversity Team of the Year

A team that has innovated new ways of working together, putting team wellness first and staying motivated.

· Innovator of the Year Award – sponsored by Food Alert

A hotel that has been creative with resources, opening as take away, providing beds for nurses. Also open to a product or company that has been launched during lockdown.

· Unsung Hero of the Year – sponsored by Profitroom

A hero of the pandemic who has shone throughout the lockdown.

· Best Recovery Initiative – sponsored by The Cumberland

A hotel that has run the most innovative start-up and reopening process.

Sponsor and long-time supporter of Boutique Hotelier Monica Or, comments: “I am delighted to be sponsoring the Boutique Hotelier Awards once more. This year the Act of Generosity Award will highlight the selfless acts that have been taken by hospitality professionals in the recent months. It will be no surprise to those of you that know me, as to why this award is so fitting and deserving. When it comes to the customer experience it is these random acts of kindness that create those special moments and lasting memories. Our industry continues to be the advocate in delivering this time and time again and we need to shout louder and louder about these success stories.”

During the week starting November 17, winners will be revealed through video presentations that will be premiered online on the BH website, news alert and YouTube channel.

These category announcements will be accompanied by interviews with our category winners, our commercial partners and supported by extensive sponsor branding.

Our winners and four highly commended nominees for each category will also be showcased in the November issue of Boutique Hotelier.

The nominations will close on October 16th, with shortlists announced the following week before voting opens.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for companies and suppliers looking to get involved with this exciting initiative. Contact Richelle Rimmer Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com for more details.