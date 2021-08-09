Final week to nominate for Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021

You now have just seven days left to nominate for the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021.

New for 2021, The Boutique Hotelier Awards will reward the best hotels in the country, recognise the most innovative new products and mark the achievements of excellent staff and employers in the hospitality sector, after an incredibly challenging year.

In a refreshed format, the glittering awards ceremony will be held on the first night of the Independent Hotel Show on October 4 at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London close to the Olympia exhibition centre, making it easy for hoteliers to attend.

After six years of a hugely successful Personal Service Star Awards ceremony, the new Boutique Hotelier Awards will build on this momentum to honour the achievements of the individuals and businesses which are lighting up the UK’s hospitality industry.

The event will be black tie and will include a sparkling champagne reception and three-course dinner, as well as the presentation of awards to the country’s best hotels and spas, alongside the greatest brands they sell.

Key members of staff and teams will also be applauded.

The event will be a fantastic opportunity to catch up and socialise with colleagues and peers as well as meeting new faces for the first time in over a year.

During the ceremony we will present awards across 12 dedicated hotel and supplier categories, as well as a special Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nomination process will close on Monday August 16.

The winners will be announced on the evening of October 4 after months of anticipation.

The categories are:

Best technology product – New innovations helping to drive business and help hotels recover.

Best spa product

Best housekeeping product

Best supporting business service – Including recruitment, training, marketing, financial, online

Best interior hotel renovation (last 12 months) – Bedrooms, restaurant, public areas, conferences and event spaces.

Best sustainable achievement – A hotel reaching its sustainability goals and leading the way as an eco champion.

Best boutique spa

Most innovative marketing campaign – The best commercial campaign that has built trading momentum over the last year.

Boutique Hotel of the Year

General Manager of the Year – sponsored by Profitroom

Team of the Year

Unsung Hero of the Year – A member of staff who has gone above and beyond.

Lifetime Achievement Award (no nominations)

Date: October 4

Venue: The Chelsea Harbour Hotel, London

