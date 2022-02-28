Celtic Collection’s new Milford hotel will feature seafood restaurant ‘dulse’

The Celtic Collection has revealed that it will debut its ‘dulse’ concept – a seafood focused bar and restaurant – at the new Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront, scheduled to open in April 2022.

Located at the entrance to Milford Waterfront, the hotel will feature 100 guest bedrooms, as well as a private dining area and an activity suite.

Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront will be operated and managed by the team behind the Celtic Manor Resort.

Named after the edible variety of seaweed which grows in abundance around the Pembrokeshire coast, dulse is described as a restaurant and bar which ‘will deliver memorable dining experiences that emulate the coastal sights, sounds and sensations of this beautiful part of the world.’

The dining room will feature floor-to-ceiling windows boasting waterfront views, while the kitchen will be overseen by Executive Head Chef Simon Crockford, who was named Wales National Chef of the Year in 2017 and is returning to his roots after an extensive culinary career with the Celtic Collection.

Paying homage to Milford Haven’s waterfront location, the menu at dulse is set to feature fresh seafood and seasonal vegetables, while the eponymous ingredient – which is known for its umami flavour – will be used as a component throughout the menu.

Crockford commented: “As a proud Pembrokeshire boy, I have always championed the great food to be found in this part of the country. Working with local producers and meeting the farmers and the fishermen who will be supplying the restaurant has been a dream come true.

“I am delighted to offer diners the chance to enjoy the freshest quality, seasonal produce from Pembrokeshire. We have created an exciting menu, inspired by the land and the coastline of West Wales, which not only complements the picturesque views of Milford Waterfront but also adds to the ambience at dulse.”