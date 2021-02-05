UK hotel quarantine confirmed for February 15

Travellers to the UK from one of 33 countries on a ‘red list’ of Covid hotspots will now have to quarantine in a government-approved hotel upon arrival from February 15.

Passengers will be required to stay in their rooms for 10 nights, with three meals a day delivered to their door and security guards accompanying them if they go outside.

It’s expected that quarantine hotels will be set up near airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The BBC has reported that hotel owners will be asked to provide rooms for more than 1,000 new people every day, according to documents.

Thousands of rooms are already being blocked booked by the UK government to prepare for the new rules.

This announcement follows news yesterday that hotel chains such as Best Western were ‘still in the dark’ with government on the new planned quarantine measures, despite offering help on numerous occasions.