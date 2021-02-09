UK hotels still yet to sign deal over ‘open-ended’ quarantine into summer

It’s been reported that the government is yet to reach an agreement with any hotel company over the new quarantine measures, with questions being raised about the length of the contract impacting the business.

As reported in The Telegraph, hotels have ‘rebelled’ over the government’s demand to use rooms as part of the ‘open-ended’ quarantine, which would see hotels booked on an exclusive basis for an initial 45-day period.

This would mean hotels agreeing to the new measures would be unavailable to receive any other type of business from March 31 until the middle of May, with hotels expected to extend the deal on a rolling basis beyond that point.

A daily rate would be capped at between £50 and £80 for a room and three meals a day.

Boris Johnson announced the new hotel quarantine measures in January, which would see UK nationals and residents arriving into the country from 33 ‘red list’ countries would have to isolate in government-approved hotels upon their return.

Despite a sluggish start on implementing the new rules, ministers are now looking to reserve 28,000 rooms at 10 airports and ports from February 15.

The Telegraph reports that the Department of Health is prioritising hotels within two miles of Heathrow, with Accor, IHG and Hilton involved in discussions.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman confirmed on Monday: “No formal contracts have been awarded yet.”

Earlier this month, BH confirmed that Best Western was ‘still in the dark’ over the new rules, despite repeatedly offering the services of all its member hotels to help roll out the initiative.