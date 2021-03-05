UKHospitality on what Budget means for the sector in dedicated webinar

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, will be discussing the ramifications of the 3 March budget announcement for the British hospitality industry in a dedicated webinar on 9 March.

The event, organised in partnership with Independent Hotel Show, will examine the support available for hospitality professionals and businesses and will begin to map out the path to reopening.

The webinar will include a Q&A session where attendees will be invited to ask questions pertinent to their businesses.

In the budget announcement Chancellor Rishi Sunak laid out his plans for the coming months, which included extending the furlough scheme, a continuation of the business rates holiday and reduced VAT rate to September, a freeze on alcohol duty and grants for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.

While many in the food, drink and hospitality sector welcomed further support, questions remain around navigating the process of reopening.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, commented: “There are positives to take from the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, as well as some challenges to ensure that the Government’s intents are deliverable equitably across the sector. Now it is vital that the Government sticks to its date of 21 June for a full reopening of hospitality. We are hugely looking forward to exploring the details of the Budget and the ramifications for the hospitality industry at the event on 9 March.”

The ‘Hospitality Industry Re-opening, Government Support Update & Live Q&A with UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls’ webinar will take place at 14:30 on 9 March.

Register to attend at crowdcast.io/e/ReopenUpdate/register.