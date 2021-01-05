UKHospitality pledges assistance in vaccine roll-out

Following respective statements strengthening Covid-19 restrictions in England and Scotland, UKHospitality has called for a road map to recovery and has committed to assisting vaccine roll-out.

UKHospitality chief executive, Kate Nicholls, said that the government needs to use this time to provide a ‘rapid and extensive roll out of the vaccine’ alongside a ‘clear exit strategy’ for businesses.

She added that the hospitality sector can assist with the roll out, as it is ‘sitting on well-ventilated, Covid-secure spaces’ which can be used.

Story continues below Advertisement

She says: “Tighter restrictions are a clear and grave indication that we are still a long way from normality. That means hospitality businesses are a long way from being able to begin to trade their way back to safety and keep jobs alive.

“In which case, the Government has to be clear about how it is going to make the best possible use of this time. It needs to be used effectively to provide a rapid and extensive roll out of the vaccine and we need a clear exit strategy along with a road map for recovery and business support.

“The hospitality sector can assist in the rapid roll out of the vaccine and we are keen to repay the support shown to us. Our sector is sitting on well-ventilated, COVID-secure spaces such as hotels, conference centres, pubs and restaurants which can be used and businesses are already coming forward to offer locations to expedite a mass vaccination programme.”