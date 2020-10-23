UKHospitality praises generosity of increased financial support for businesses

UKHospitality has praised the financial support package announced yesterday by chancellor Rishi Sunak, saying it will help to safeguard ‘hundreds of thousands of jobs’.

Commenting on the announcement, UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is a hugely generous package of support and very welcome news just when we needed it.

“The changes to the Job Support Scheme will help to safeguard hundreds of thousands of jobs and the grant support will provide a crucial lifeline for businesses struggling with low footfall and ongoing costs. It is excellent that the grant has been backdated to when the restrictions began to bite.

“This gives businesses a much-enhanced chance of being able to overcome the challenges and survive into 2021, so they can begin to recover next year and play a vital role in helping boost the economy. It is encouraging to see the Government listening to and understanding the plight of hospitality, which is dire. We are pleased to see that the measures extend to hotels and B&Bs, too.

“It is important now that grants are processed as quickly as possible as businesses are on the brink after weeks of curfew and severe restrictions.

“There is still a long way to go and we will be in close contact with the Government to make sure that our members, and the whole of hospitality, gets the support it needs and deserves. This is a significant step forward for us, though, and a hugely valuable lifeline for businesses to stay afloat and keep as many staff as possible in their jobs.”