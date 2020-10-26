UKHospitality reiterates need for clarity following introduction of five-level alert system for Scotland

Responding to last week’s announcement by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, UKHospitality has welcomed the chance to liaise with the Scottish Government on the new five-level system of coronavirus restrictions and has reiterated that any actions that may impact Scotland’s hospitality businesses must be proportionate.

Last week Sturgeon announced plans for a five-tier system to be introduced across the country on November 2, when the current hospitality restrictions end.

The measures will spread from level zero to four and will be applied in different areas of Scotland depending on the virus.

Level zero means indoor meetings are allowed for up to eight people from three households, while 15 people from five households can meet outdoors.

Level 1 will allow six people from two households to meet indoors and outdoors.

Level 2 means no households can mix indoors, while six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Pubs are permitted to sell alcohol indoors only and alongside a main meal.

On Level 3, alcohol sales are not allowed indoors or outdoors and restaurants may be able to remain open under strict conditions.

Level 4, the toughest level, will see non-essential shops forced to close, with some outdoor meetings still allowed while schools will remain open.

Support has been pledged in the form of grants. Up to £3,000 will be available to businesses required to close for every four weeks they are forced to stay closed. The businesses able to remain open but trading is severely impacted will be offered between £1,400 and £2,100.

Tomorrow regions will be assigned a tier following a vote at Holyrood.

UKHospitality executive director for Scotland Willie Macleod said: “The confirmation of financial support for businesses is welcome and we appreciate the opportunity to feed back on the impacts of our sector. It is encouraging to hear the First Minister single out our sector and indicate that the Scottish Government understands we are being uniquely hit by this crisis.

“We will, of course, be making the point that action needs to be proportionate and we would like to see more areas and their businesses in lower levels of the framework. Additionally, businesses are now dealing with a change in restrictions and associated disruption that comes with it. We need clarity on the levels in the alert system and a clear route map for businesses on how they move into a lower level.”