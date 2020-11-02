UKHospitality webinar to detail support for hospitality businesses in England under lockdown

UKHospitality is to host a webinar tomorrow, discussing the national lockdown in England and how this will impact the hospitality sector.

The webinar, running for an hour from 9.30am to 10.30am on Tuesday 3 November, will look at the details of the new restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday and what this will mean for members and sector businesses.

The session will also look at what support for will be available for businesses in England, which from Thursday at 00.01 will be forced to close until December 2 under new strict measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Story continues below Advertisement

To register, click HERE