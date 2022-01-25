UKHospitality welcomes government’s easing of travel restrictions

The government’s announcement regarding the easing of travel restrictions on 24 January – that international visitors to the UK who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer be required to test on arrival – has been welcomed by industry body UKHospitality.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, commented: “This is a sensible and pragmatic step towards normality, given the encouraging fall in cases, the general easing of restrictions and given the UK’s position as a leading destination for international tourists and as a major business and commerce hub.

“This is a very welcome shot in the arm for hotels and tourism-reliant businesses, as we learn to live with the virus. It will deliver much-needed confidence for international travellers destined for the UK.

“Our hospitality and tourism industries have endured extremely challenging times and our hope is that this marks the start of a more benign phase for both society and business.

“It comes at the start of what can be a very positive year for the UK economy and for tourism particularly, given the calendar ahead which includes the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games.

“With the right conditions and support, this industry can help to drive the recovery, to growth and job creation, and reassert the UK’s position as a leading destination.

“To support this year of revival we would urge the Government to extend the reduced rate of VAT for hospitality and tourism.”

The new travel restrictions rules will come into operation at 4am on 11 February, and will apply to all inbound visitors to the UK, including UK citizens returning from overseas travel.

The new rules will see all testing requirements removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) now required.

Even unvaccinated travellers will face fewer restrictions, only needing to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after they arrive in the UK.