UK’s top hotel booking channels of 2021 revealed

A new report has revealed the UK’s top hotel booking channels of 2021.

The findings by SiteMinder, a leading open hotel commerce platform, highlights the distribution channels that have brought the highest booking revenue to hotels in the UK over the past year, as well as looking at other global markets.

The report concluded that hotel businesses are adopting a more holistic online commerce strategy, consisting of both new and established methods, in order to reach new customers and produce revenue.

The list also featured 29 new distribution channels, including Off Peak Luxury in the UK, reflecting the current trend among hotels to embrace new revenue streams in their pursuit of new customers.

Additionally, the lists increasingly feature Airbnb, which has risen in 12 markets, including the UK, where it climbed from eighth to seventh place.

Airbnb also debuted in three markets, in spite of the channel being made available to traditional hospitality businesses only four years ago.

James Bishop, SiteMinder’s Senior Director of Global Ecosystem, commented: “The popularity of Airbnb comes as no surprise.

“As many travellers continue to seek out accommodation options that allow work and travel to seamlessly meet, hotel distribution channels catering to longer stay and workation guests will continue to perform strongly.

“Likewise, the rise of staycations has helped British-based channels such as Off Peak Luxury break into the Top 12 as digitally-empowered travellers, accustomed to a world of seemingly endless online commerce opportunities, use technology to seek meaningful experiences and value for money.”

In the UK, the Top 12 hotel booking channels in 2021, based on total gross revenue made for all users of SiteMinder’s platform, were:

Booking.com Hotel websites (direct bookings) Expedia Group Global distribution systems Hotelbeds Agoda Airbnb Mr & Mrs Smith WebBeds – Sunhotels Off Peak Luxury Lastminute.com MyHotelBreak.com.

Read the full report here.