UK’s top luxury hotels for excellence revealed

Condé Nast Johansens has announced the winners of its Awards for Excellence 2022 across the world.

In the UK and Ireland, there were 18 separate winners across the various categories.

The awards are based on responses from online voting, guest feedback, and local expert reports drawn from the hotels featured on johansens.com website and in Condé Nast Johansens’ 2022 International Luxury Hotels Guide.

The UK and Ireland winners are:

Best New or Recently Renovated Hotel

Kimpton Fitzroy London, London, England

Best for Romance

Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, West Sussex, England

Best Service

The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences, London, England

Best Small & Exclusive Property

The Bell At Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, Wales

Best Value Experience

The Eastbury & Spa, Dorset, England

Best Dining Experience

Rothay Manor Boutique Hotel, Cumbria & the Lake District, England

Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside)

Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa and Island, Highlands, Scotland

Best Urban Hotel (Town, City)

Ness Walk, Highlands, Scotland

Best Destination Spa

Boringdon Hall Hotel and Gaia Spa, Devon, England

Best Hotel Spa

Coworth Park, Berkshire, England

Best Countryside Hotel

Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Best for Families

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire, England

Best for Weddings, Parties & Celebrations

Cliveden House, Berkshire, England

Best Dog Friendly

The Nare, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly, England

Best Immersive Experience

Foxhills Club & Resort, Surrey, England

Best for Green Practices & Sustainability

Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, England

Best Afternoon Tea

The Grand, York, North Yorkshire, England

Readers’ Award

Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, England