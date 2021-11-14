UK’s top luxury hotels for excellence revealed

Condé Nast Johansens has announced the winners of its Awards for Excellence 2022 across the world.
In the UK and Ireland, there were 18 separate winners across the various categories.
The awards are based on responses from online voting, guest feedback, and local expert reports drawn from the hotels featured on johansens.com website and in Condé Nast Johansens’ 2022 International Luxury Hotels Guide.
The UK and Ireland winners are:
Best New or Recently Renovated Hotel
Kimpton Fitzroy London, London, England
Best for Romance
Ockenden Manor Hotel & Spa, West Sussex, England
Best Service
The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences, London, England
Best Small & Exclusive Property
The Bell At Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, Wales
Best Value Experience
The Eastbury & Spa, Dorset, England
Best Dining Experience
Rothay Manor Boutique Hotel, Cumbria & the Lake District, England
Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside)
Isle of Eriska Hotel, Spa and Island, Highlands, Scotland
Best Urban Hotel (Town, City)
Ness Walk, Highlands, Scotland
Best Destination Spa
Boringdon Hall Hotel and Gaia Spa, Devon, England
Best Hotel Spa
Coworth Park, Berkshire, England
Best Countryside Hotel
Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire, Wales
Best for Families
Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire, England
Best for Weddings, Parties & Celebrations
Cliveden House, Berkshire, England
Best Dog Friendly
The Nare, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly, England
Best Immersive Experience
Foxhills Club & Resort, Surrey, England
Best for Green Practices & Sustainability
Whatley Manor Hotel and Spa, Wiltshire, England
Best Afternoon Tea
The Grand, York, North Yorkshire, England
Readers’ Award
Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, England