Unsung Hero of the Year – Alex McCabe, Lumley Castle

Alex McCabe, C&B manager, Lumley Castle Hotel

Alex McCabe was furloughed from his position as C&B manager at Lumley Castle on March 23. Since then he has supported the local community during the pandemic, volunteering for three organisations, becoming an excellent ambassador for the hotel in the local area.

He volunteered over 40+ hours a week whilst also supporting elderly members of his own family.

He volunteered with Boots UK as a Covid-19 testing operative at his local testing site – working 30+ hours a week some days doing 12 hour shifts testing those who had symptoms of coronavirus.

Alex also signed up to volunteer with FareShare, a local charity supplying food and other goods to local food banks, hostels and charities. He worked two days a week delivering food parcels to organisations across the northeast.

Alongside the testing site and FareShare, Alex signed up to be a community responder with the NHS. He had an app on his phone that would alert him when someone in the local area needed support. This involved tasks such as completing shopping and prescription/medications collections for those isolating or just having phone conversations with the elderly who were isolating alone and were feeling lonely.