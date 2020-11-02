Unsung Hero of the Year – SHORTLIST

We can now reveal the five finalists for the category, Unsung Hero of the Year, for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.
This category is dedicated to a hero of the pandemic who has shone throughout the lockdown.
The category is sponsored by Profitroom.
The five finalists are – click on each one to see the full nomination:
Jill Chalmers – managing director, Glenapp Castle
Alex McCabe – C&B manager, Lumley Castle
Peter Walker – owner, Maryculter House
Niall Keating – chef, Whatley Manor
Paul Skinner – general manager, Dukes Hotel
To cast your vote, fill out the form below: