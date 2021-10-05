close

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

BH Awards by Andrew Seymour on
Unsung hero

The winner of the Unsung Hero of the Year award is Barry Haller from Rudding Park.

This accolade recognises individuals who go above and beyond in their roles, are an extremely reliable pair of hands and ultimately critical cogs in the operation of their hotels.

Rudding Park’s Barry Haller has been described as the ‘glue’ of their hotel, and a pillar of the business during the turbulence of the last 12 months, providing support to team members and proving to one of the hotel’s brightest stars.

Finalists

  • Neil and Zoe Kedward from Grove of Narberth
  • Kuba Bartosiewicz from The Feathers Inn, Helmsley  
  • Sally Beck from Royal Lancaster London
  • Barry Haller from Rudding Park
  • Jochem Meijerik from Corinthia London
  • Mark Littlejohn from Glenapp Castle

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST

