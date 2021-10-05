The winner of the Unsung Hero of the Year award is Barry Haller from Rudding Park.

This accolade recognises individuals who go above and beyond in their roles, are an extremely reliable pair of hands and ultimately critical cogs in the operation of their hotels.

Rudding Park’s Barry Haller has been described as the ‘glue’ of their hotel, and a pillar of the business during the turbulence of the last 12 months, providing support to team members and proving to one of the hotel’s brightest stars.

Finalists

Neil and Zoe Kedward from Grove of Narberth

Kuba Bartosiewicz from The Feathers Inn, Helmsley

Sally Beck from Royal Lancaster London

Barry Haller from Rudding Park

Jochem Meijerik from Corinthia London

Mark Littlejohn from Glenapp Castle