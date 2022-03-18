Cloudbeds to sponsor Unsung Heroes category of the Boutique Hotelier Power List 2022

Boutique Hotelier is delighted to announce that Cloudbeds is sponsoring the Unsung Heroes category of the Power List 2022.

The company, which provides high-quality hotel management software, is proud to support the Unsung Heroes category – which recognises those individuals that are perhaps not necessarily the face of the business, but are heroes of their hotel and often the backbone to the success of the operation.

ABOUT CLOUDBEDS

Cloudbeds is thrilled to sponsor the Unsung Heroes category for this year’s awards, paying homage to those who deserve it most after a particularly tumultuous two years for the hospitality industry.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology partner, serving a global customer base of 22,000+ independent properties across 157 countries. Its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines operations, revenue, distribution, and growth marketing tools with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver memorable guest experiences.

This year’s 10 Unsung Heroes will be unveiled in the bumper April issue of Boutique Hotelier, as well as featured online.

The Power List 2022 will honour the market’s most deserved individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

The list is split into five categories and recognises Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

Nominations for the Power List closed at midnight on 17 March.

The full Power List will be published both online and in print in early April.

To learn more about Cloudbeds, visit cloudbeds.com