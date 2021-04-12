UNSUNG HEROES – sponsored by Joseph Search

Perhaps not necessarily the face of the business, these individuals are heroes of their hotel and often the backbone to the success of the operation.

About the sponsor

Joseph Search is extremely excited to be sponsoring the unsung heroes within our wonderful industry. There has to be a big thank you to all shortlisted on the power list 2021 for all your hard work and dedication you have shown over the last year.

Our business is completely passionate about partnering unsung heroes and our clients across the UK & Ireland with permanent recruitment for the hospitality industry, we are always sourcing the best talent for our clients, our main speciality is senior placements within the hotel and restaurant markets.

Joseph Search remains committed to provide the best recruitment service in the industry, with down to earth values and a real passion for what we do.

Joe Fowles MD said: “This year’s 2021 Power List is going to be awarded for somebody who has went the extra mile and shown commitment to hospitality industry. Even shortlisted you’ve shown amazing work!”

Nelio Pita, deputy manager, Glenapp Castle

Lawrence Kenwright, Founder, Signature Living Hotel Group

Alex Beauman-Lyons, Head of design, edyn

Elena Faifer, Head housekeeper, Castle Hotel Windsor

Andrew Denton, Head of brand and communications, Best Western

Andy Roger, Resort director, Cameron House

Lora Strizic, Regional operations director, The Pig Hotels

Stephen and Jose Baker, owners, Carbis Bay Estate