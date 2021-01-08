Urbanista boutique hotel goes up for sale for £1.5m as owners restructure

Urbanista Hotel on Bold Street in Liverpool has been put up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m as its owners look to restructure amid the pandemic.

The hotel comprises 17 different rooms and suites, each with varying configurations of size and capacity, including rooms able to sleep up to eight, as well as an events space, terrace and staffing area.

Urbanista Hotel is owned by Evolve Property Group and was previously operated by Voya Hotels.

It first opened in September 2019.

Now the owners are having to ‘re-evaluate its operational and development criteria’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotel closed following government guidelines in March 2020, before being permitted to reopen in July with the addition of a top floor events space that proved popular for private parties and gatherings before further tier restrictions were introduced in Liverpool last year.

The hotel has been placed on the market with Christie & Co and offers are welcome by January 29 2021.