Urbanista Hotel to relaunch as Boudoir following refinancing

Liverpool’s Urbanista Hotel is reopening with a rebrand and decor upgrade following the pandemic which forced its closure back in March 2020.

The boutique hotel opened its doors for the first time in November 2019, having just three months of trading before being forced to shut and adhere to government guidelines.

But it now plans to relaunch as Boudoir later this month with a new management team from Voya Ltd driving the hotel forward.

Voya is made up of a restructured team from Urbanista, along with some new faces who bring their wealth of expertise to running the hotel that’s set in a perfect location, in the heart of the Ropewalks area.

David Colebourn, the hotel developer and also development director at Voya, said: “The pandemic put immense pressure on many industries, the hospitality sector being one of them. We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to refinance the hotel and have relaunched it as Boudoir.

“We felt Urbanista didn’t get the chance to get off the ground having to close so soon after it first opened and so we’re reopening with a fresh approach, having refurbished the rooms and injected a new lease of life into the building.

The plush hotel will have 17 rooms and suites made up of kings, doubles, quads and larger suites that sleep up to eight; two of which have private use of courtyards that have been designed for guests to enjoy an exclusive outdoor space.

The hotel is also home to a beautifully decorated top floor private events space which is due to undergo further refurbishment.