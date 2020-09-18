US hotelier relocates to York for first hospitality acquisition

An experienced US hotelier and his business professional partner have relocated to York for their first hospitality acquisition.

Jonathan Burgoyne, a former director of sales at Hilton and ex-Apple and KPMG finance executive Anthony Lewis, have taken over Bloomsbury Guest House in York, with funding secured by Christie Finance.

Bloomsbury Guest House has been owned by the previous owners since 2009 and has been operated as a lifestyle business.

The property currently comprises eight bedrooms,

The retiring vendors closed the business for 35 per cent of the year and only accepted two-night stays.

Anthony and Jonathan will now open the guest house 365 days a year and plan on adding a further two letting rooms under a new trading name of ‘The Bishop & The Bison Boutique Hotel’.

Originally from Yorkshire, the couple live in the USA and had been searching for a business in Yorkshire for some time, identifying The Bloomsbury as the perfect fit for them.

Upon returning to the UK, Anthony will seek to continue his career with a local company, while providing strategy, design, accounting, and tax support at the hotel.

Anthony and Jonathan have several plans to improve the guest house, with a conversion of the resident’s lounge and owner’s accommodation into two additional rooms, as well as decorating and furnishing the existing rooms where necessary.

The property will be closed for one month in order for development work to take place and overall improvements to be made. The hotel will be open for trade from 1 November 2020.

Craig Dickson, director at Christie Finance who worked with Anthony and Jonathan to help secure the right funding, comments: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with my clients in securing the finance they need to make their dream of owning a hotel in Yorkshire a reality. They both have extensive experience working in business, with impressive careers working for well-known brands. Their commitment to the purchase is undoubted as they are relocating from the USA to fulfil their role as the new owners.”