Vaccine hope prompts surge in bookings from over-50s, tour operators reveal

The hope of vaccination against Covid-19 has prompted a surge of holiday bookings from the over-50s, tour and coach operators have reported.

According to the BBC, over the past fortnight bookings with the likes of tour operator TUI and coach holiday business National Express have been increasing as ‘vaccine confidence’ grows, giving hope for the travel industry.

The BBC reported that bookings for National Express trips made by the over 65s and over have risen by 185% in the last two weeks, compared to the same period last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

90% of these bookings are for destinations within the UK, highlighting that 2021 looks to be another prime year for the staycation.

TUI says that 50% of bookings on its website have been by the over 50s.

Speaking to the BBC, Jit Desai, head of holidays and travel at National Express said that after the company launched its SS21 brochure, the company took a week’s worth of bookings in just one year, a buying trend that has continued since. He said: “What the vaccine does is give certainty and confidence, that then allows the customer and ourselves the ability to plan ahead.”