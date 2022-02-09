More than 250 hospitality business leaders urge Chancellor to hold VAT at 12.5%

More than 250 business leaders from the hospitality and leisure sector have written to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, urging the Government to keep VAT at 12.5% beyond March 2022.

Under current plans, VAT will rise to 20% from April, which many believe will lead to a ‘cliff edge’ for the hospitality industry.

The proposed rise in VAT coincides with a rise in the national minimum wage, plus changes to business rate relief and an end to the rent moratorium. These changes are set to impact thousands of operators and will likely lead to an increase in prices.

In the letter, industry leaders call on the Treasury to maintain the current level of VAT to enable many fragile businesses to continue their recovery, to protect jobs, and to help stave off higher inflation in the economy.

Spearheaded by UKHospitality, signatories to the letter include individual businesses, a swathe of SMEs and some huge multinational enterprises.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, commented: “There are many compelling reasons why VAT should be held at the current rate given the current circumstances. However, this is about so much more than an extension to temporary measures in the face of the challenges brought by Covid; it’s about working to establish the right tax level for our world-class hospitality and tourism industries. It is vital, in the interests of competitiveness, job creation, growth and ensuring hospitality and tourism play their full part in driving the economic recovery.”

The hundreds of signatories to the letter include business leaders from: Apex Hotels, Big Table Group, Caffe Nero, Center Parcs, Côte, Fuller’s, Greene King, Hilton, IHG Hotels and Resorts, JD Wetherspoon, Loungers, Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers, Moto Hospitality, Nobu, Parkdean Resorts, Pho, Pizza Express, Pizza Hut, Punch Pubs, The Restaurant Group, The Savoy Hotel Group, Wagamama and Young’s, plus many more.

The letter highlights the success of the lower rate of VAT applied for tourism and hospitality (on food, accommodation and non-alcohol drinks) in enabling businesses to survive, protect jobs and to continue their recovery, despite “the ravages of the pandemic”. It also says the policy has been paramount in helping businesses to keep as low as possible their prices to customers, in the face of significant cost pressure in the sector, including the cost of energy, transportation, wages and food and drink.