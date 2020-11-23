‘Vibrant’ wellness concept launches second site at Corinthia London

A vibrant’ wellness concept is to open its second site at luxury hotel, Corinthia London, adding to its extensive spa offering.

Following the launch of FitSpace’s flagship studio in Chelsea in February 2020, health and wellness company SP&Co Group has announced the opening of a new space at the hotel’s ESPA Life at Corinthia.

ESPA Life, spread over four floors, comprises 17 treatment rooms, a private spa suite, nail studio and thermal floor with swimming pools, a sauna, ice fountain, heated marble loungers and private sleep pods.

Situated above the thermal floor, the new FitSpace studio will offer an advanced range of Technogym’s equipment and the brand takes a ‘scientific approach’ to deliver bespoke holistic health and fitness programmes that enable clients to achieve their wellness goals.

Private training and small specialist classes and workshops are supported by continual training communication and a range of in-house lifestyle services.

All expert personal trainers, pilates and reformer pilates instructors, nutritionists and physiotherapists, are mentored and trained by the SP&Co Group Academy.