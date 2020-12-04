VIDEO SPECIAL: How technology can help hotel restaurants to sell in 2021

Keeping technology simple was a key takeaway message shared by some of the country’s leading hoteliers as part of a special webinar, hosted by Boutique Hotelier in partnership with Bizzon.

The session – see Part 1 below – looked at the new solutions helping hotel restaurants improve service and how to maximise sales in the post Covid-world as guest demand and behaviour evolves.

Hoteliers, Scott Harper, COO at Malmaison, Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western and Nicola Rhone, chief commercial officer at Great National Hotels, joined tech expert Dominic Child from Bizzon to discuss how technology can transform the way hotel restaurants sell in 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch Part 1 below: