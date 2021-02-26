VIDEO SPECIAL: Maximising your Prosecco offering for the post-lockdown rush

Sales of Prosecco are expected to sky rocket post-lockdown; how can hoteliers effectively capitalise on this demand? The experts at Prosecco DOC explain how as part of a special virtual tasting session.

Joint hosts of the session, Neil Philips from Prosecco DOC and Zoe Monk, editor at Boutique Hotelier, together with hoteliers Andrew Coney, GM at The Hari, Marc Desseaux, F&B manager at Buxted Park and James Ratcliffe and Nina Matsunaga, owners of The Black Bull at Sedbergh, and Shelley Sofier from Red Kite PR, participated in a lively, engaging and informative tasting session, to help operators prepare their Prosecco offering for reopening