VIDEO SPECIAL: Reducing costs and increasing revenue through an ‘all in one’ platform

Universal management platform HKeeper works to reduce operating costs for hoteliers and increase the satisfaction of guests, explains CEO Svetlana Udalov.

As part of a video special with BH editor Zoe Monk, Udalov says that hoteliers can streamline services through the platform, making business slicker and more efficient for both guests and staff.